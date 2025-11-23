FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Two years ago, you plunged my country...': Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage

IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village: Wife Wing Commander Afshan salutes, mother bids tearful farewell

Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto

Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observation after elevated heart enzymes detected

VIDEO: PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni share warm handshakes, smiles at G20 Summit, watch

IND vs SA: Marco Jansen shatters Viv Richards' 51-year-old record with career-best masterclass in India

'Sindh may return to...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG remark on Pakistan province

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her family always wore Manish Malhotra, designer reacts 'Uski wajah se mein...'

'Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya?': Rishabh Pant furious after Kuldeep Yadav receives umpire warning for rule violation

'Tu bewakoof nahi, main...': Ex-CSK star shares heated MS Dhoni moment on Bigg Boss 19 - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Two years ago, you plunged my country...': Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage

Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage

IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village: Wife Wing Commander Afshan salutes, mother bids tearful farewell

IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village

Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto

Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...

Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observation after elevated heart enzymes detected

Shrinivas Mandhana, father of India star Smriti Mandhana, is under close medical observation after doctors detected elevated heart enzyme levels. The family is monitoring his condition as specialists conduct further tests to assess the cause and ensure timely treatment.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 10:05 PM IST

Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observation after elevated heart enzymes detected
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas, is currently receiving close medical attention after her family doctor disclosed that he dispatched an ambulance following a call from Shravan, Smriti's brother. Due to the onset of angina, he was quickly taken to a hospital, as reported by PTI. Smriti shares a deep bond with her father, who has consistently supported her throughout her cricketing career.

Dr. Naman Shah, the family physician for Smriti, has indicated that a medical team is monitoring his condition closely.

“At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana experienced left-sided chest pain, which we call ‘angina’ in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, and he was shifted to the hospital," Shah was quoted as saying to PTI.

“We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him under observation. Blood Pressure is also elevated; efforts are on to lower it," he added.

The doctor also mentioned that should his health worsen, an angiography will be conducted, and he expects Shrinivas to be stable by Monday.

In Smriti's hometown of Sangli, a week-long celebration was underway in anticipation of her much-anticipated wedding.

Tuhin Mishra, Smriti's manager, confirmed that her father was experiencing a health issue on Sunday morning.

“Smriti’s father, Mr Shrinivas Mandhana, was having breakfast this morning, and his health started deteriorating. We waited, thinking he would recover soon, but it did not improve. So we thought not to take any risk and called an ambulance, and he has been taken to the hospital. He is under observation," he said.

Due to her father's health concerns, the manager stated that Smriti has decided to delay her wedding until he has fully recovered.

“Smriti is very close to her father. So, she has decided to postpone the marriage, which was going to happen today, till her father is fine," he concluded.

Also read| Who is Shrinivas Mandhana? Family, career and lesser-known facts about star batter Smriti Mandhana’s father

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Two years ago, you plunged my country...': Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage
Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage
IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village: Wife Wing Commander Afshan salutes, mother bids tearful farewell
IAF Wing Commader Namansh Syal's last rites in Himachal native village
Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian-origin man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list arrested in Toronto
Who is Nicholas Singh? Indian man on Canada’s 'Most Wanted' list
Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observation after elevated heart enzymes detected
Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observati
VIDEO: PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni share warm handshakes, smiles at G20 Summit, watch
VIDEO: PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni share warm handshakes, smiles at G2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE