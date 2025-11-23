Shrinivas Mandhana health update: Smriti Mandhana's father under close observation after elevated heart enzymes detected

Shrinivas Mandhana, father of India star Smriti Mandhana, is under close medical observation after doctors detected elevated heart enzyme levels. The family is monitoring his condition as specialists conduct further tests to assess the cause and ensure timely treatment.

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas, is currently receiving close medical attention after her family doctor disclosed that he dispatched an ambulance following a call from Shravan, Smriti's brother. Due to the onset of angina, he was quickly taken to a hospital, as reported by PTI. Smriti shares a deep bond with her father, who has consistently supported her throughout her cricketing career.

Dr. Naman Shah, the family physician for Smriti, has indicated that a medical team is monitoring his condition closely.

“At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana experienced left-sided chest pain, which we call ‘angina’ in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, and he was shifted to the hospital," Shah was quoted as saying to PTI.

“We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him under observation. Blood Pressure is also elevated; efforts are on to lower it," he added.

The doctor also mentioned that should his health worsen, an angiography will be conducted, and he expects Shrinivas to be stable by Monday.

In Smriti's hometown of Sangli, a week-long celebration was underway in anticipation of her much-anticipated wedding.

Tuhin Mishra, Smriti's manager, confirmed that her father was experiencing a health issue on Sunday morning.

“Smriti’s father, Mr Shrinivas Mandhana, was having breakfast this morning, and his health started deteriorating. We waited, thinking he would recover soon, but it did not improve. So we thought not to take any risk and called an ambulance, and he has been taken to the hospital. He is under observation," he said.

Due to her father's health concerns, the manager stated that Smriti has decided to delay her wedding until he has fully recovered.

“Smriti is very close to her father. So, she has decided to postpone the marriage, which was going to happen today, till her father is fine," he concluded.

