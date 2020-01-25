'Shreyas ko kaafi Shrey jaata hai': Virender Sehwag praises Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as India defeat New Zealand

As India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first T20I of the ongoing five-match series, they registered their 4th win overall against the Kiwis in the 12th T20I between the two teams.

While the Indian bowlers could not do much, they did try and restrict the BlackCaps from scoring 230-240 runs at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

As for India's batting unit, Shreyas Iyer was the star as he played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 58 runs off just 29 deliveries.

His innings helped the Men in Blue chase down the 204-run target with six balls to spare.

Iyer has got people to stop talking about the debated No. 4 spot as he has managed to seal the position.

His impressive innings showed his class after India lost Rohit Sharma (7) early in the chase. Skipper Virat Kohli (45) and KL Rahul (56) kept India in the hunt with a 99-run stand for the second wicket before Iyer took over and finished it off in style.

While everyone praised the Delhi Capital's captain, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag made sure to laud the player in his own style.

Sehwag on Twitter wrote, "Shreyas ko kaafi Shrey jaata hai. 204 Chase karna har kisi ko nahi aata hai.Great win and full on entertainment. Kohli, Rahul doing business as usual but very impressed with the temperament shown by @ShreyasIyer15".

India will be now looking to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Kiwis in the second encounter at the same venue on Sunday.