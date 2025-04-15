CRICKET
Shreyas Iyer played an integral part in India's 2025 Champions Trophy journey, serving an important function in the middle-order. His exceptional stroke-play helped India navigate the middle overs, and his ability to stabilize the innings.
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer achieved the accolade of the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2025, surpassing competitors Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand, as per a report from ICC.
Iyer emerged as the top run-scorer for India with 243 runs, contributing significantly to India's success in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and Pakistan. Iyer's receipt of this award signified that India has claimed it consecutively, with Shubman Gill winning the accolade for February.
Shreyas Iyer played an integral part in India's 2025 Champions Trophy journey, serving an important function in the middle-order. His exceptional stroke-play helped India navigate the middle overs, and his ability to stabilize the innings while establishing important partnerships was crucial in leading his team to a triumphant campaign.
Iyer expressed his gratitude and honour for being named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. He highlighted the significance of the award, especially in a month when India won the ICC Champions Trophy. He credited his teammates, coaches, and support staff for their contributions to his success.
"I'm truly honoured to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy -- a moment I will cherish forever. Being able to contribute to India's success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief," Shreyas Iyer said as per ICC.
The 30-year-old amassed 172 runs in three matches during March, maintaining an average of 57. 33, with a moderate strike rate of 77. 47, which featured some impressive innings. Iyer was the second-highest run-scorer of the Champions Trophy 2025, only 20 runs behind Rachin Ravindra.
