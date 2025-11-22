Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu passes away at 37 due to tragic road incident
BIG JOLT to Byju’s founder, Byju Raveendran ordered to pay over Rs 95000000000 by US court due to...
Mitchell Starc achieves another major Ashes record, becomes first Aussie in 35 years to...
Who is Netra Mantena’s mother? She is involved in..., know how world knew about Netra-Vamsi wedding
BIG reforms in India's labour laws: Free health check-ups to overtime pay, how will newly implemented codes benefit young workers?
India, Pakistan in same group again, to lock horns in league stage match in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
‘My darling a woman’s way…’: Raj Kapoor’s special gift for granddaughter Karisma Kapoor before her wedding, attached with heartfelt wish will move you
GRAP-4 restrictions activated in Delhi-NCR? Delhi authorities takes BIG step amid 'very poor' AQI, measures of GRAP-4 are being implemented under...
Rajasthan govt transfers 48 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle, new addl chief sec to CM is...; check full list here
Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2026? Latest health update leaves PBKS fans in panic
CRICKET
Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury while fielding during a match against Australia in Sydney. He was later hospitalised for weeks, missing out cricketing action.
Shreyas Iyer is currently out of action due to a rib injury, which he sustained during the ODI series in Australia while taking a magnificent catch. He was even admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Now, Shreyas has been discharged, but it will take him nearly three months to recover. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Shreyas will miss the ODI series wth South Africa and the later series with New Zealand, scheduled to be played in January next year.
He is also most likely to miss a few initial games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which is being seen as a major setback for Punjab Kings (PBKS), who he led in the previous edition of the tournament. The report also suggests that a scan was done at Shreyas Iyer's home, which showed some improvement in his health, but he is required to undergo another test after two months, following which a decision will be taken on his return to the cricket field.
Notably, Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 edition of the IPL and made his team lift the trophy for the third time. In the previous edition, he was signed by PBKS, and he again proved his mettle and leadership skills, taking his team into the finals of the IPL. However, he lost the finals to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
He was even appointed as Team India's vice-captain in the 50-over format of the game after Shubman Gill was appointed the skipper.