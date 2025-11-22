FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2026? Latest health update leaves PBKS fans in panic

Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury while fielding during a match against Australia in Sydney. He was later hospitalised for weeks, missing out cricketing action.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2026? Latest health update leaves PBKS fans in panic
Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings in IPL 2025
Shreyas Iyer is currently out of action due to a rib injury, which he sustained during the ODI series in Australia while taking a magnificent catch. He was even admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Now, Shreyas has been discharged, but it will take him nearly three months to recover. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Shreyas will miss the ODI series wth South Africa and the later series with New Zealand, scheduled to be played in January next year.

Will Shreyas Iyer miss IPL 2026?

He is also most likely to miss a few initial games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which is being seen as a major setback for Punjab Kings (PBKS), who he led in the previous edition of the tournament. The report also suggests that a scan was done at Shreyas Iyer's home, which showed some improvement in his health, but he is required to undergo another test after two months, following which a decision will be taken on his return to the cricket field.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 edition of the IPL and made his team lift the trophy for the third time. In the previous edition, he was signed by PBKS, and he again proved his mettle and leadership skills, taking his team into the finals of the IPL. However, he lost the finals to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He was even appointed as Team India's vice-captain in the 50-over format of the game after Shubman Gill was appointed the skipper.

