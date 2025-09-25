Shreyas Iyer takes six-month BREAK from red-ball cricket, BCCI reveals THIS reason behind his absence, says...

BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain, no place for Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur; Jasprit Bumrah...
CRICKET
Shreyas Iyer has taken a six-month break from red-ball cricket. However, Iyer will continue to lead the India A side in the three-match one-day series against Australia A, beginning September 30 in Kanpur. Read here to know why PBKS captain has announced sudden break.
Star India India batter Shreyas Iyer has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Iyer, who had undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format.
He conveyed to the board that he wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his overall fitness, as per the BCCI media advisory.
“Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement on Thursday morning.
As a result, the selectors did not consider him for the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup against Vidarbha. However, Iyer will continue to lead the India A side in the three-match one-day series against Australia A, beginning September 30 in Kanpur.
Earlier, Iyer managed consecutive low scores while playing in the red ball match against Australia A and against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.
The Senior Men's Selection Committee on Thursday announced both the India A and Rest of India squads. The Irani Cup will be played in Nagpur from October 1, where Ranji Trophy 2024-25 champions Vidarbha will face Rest of India.
Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh
Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain.
(With ANI inputs)