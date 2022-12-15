Shreyas Iyer surpasses Suryakumar Yadav to become India's top run-scorer across formats in 2022

Shreyas Iyer

At the conclusion of Day 1 of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh, Shreyas Iyer hit 82* in the first innings as the Indian team reached 278/6 in 90 overs. When India lost four wickets for just 112 runs, Cheteshwar Pujara struck a crucial 90 runs and established a ground-breaking 149-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Pujara was dismissed for 90 runs by Taijul Islam in the 85th over, but Iyer was still at the crease with 82 runs off 169 balls. Iyer has recently been in fantastic form and is currently in the top spot on India's all-format score leaderboard in 2022. He has already passed Suryakumar Yadav in the rankings after scoring 1489 runs in 38 innings across all formats in 2022.

Shreyas Iyer got a slice of luck against Bangladesh on Wednesday and is now the leading run-scorer for India across all three international formats in 2022



Iyer scored 724 runs from 15 ODI innings in 2022 at an average of 55.69 and a strike rate of 91.52 owing to six fifty-plus scores and a hundred. Iyer, who is close to making a hundred in the test match has secured his spot in the Test lineup. In 2022's international red-ball cricket, he has amassed 302 runs from just six innings at an average of 60.40 including three fifties.

The 28-year-old batsman, who was not selected for the 2022 Asia Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, has lost his regular spot in India's T20I squad. He did, however, manage to score 463 runs from 17 T20I innings in 2022, with an average of 35.61 and a strike rate of 141.15.

Suryakumar Yadav led India in T20I scoring 1164 runs from 31 innings, but he had trouble making an impression in ODIs this year. In 2022, he managed just 260 runs from 12 ODIs, scoring them at a 26.00 average and hitting one fifty. Iyer currently tops the leaderboard by 65 runs and is predicted to finish 2022 as India's top run-scorer overall.

Virat Kohli, who has 1304 runs in 39 innings and a top score of 122, is third on the list. With 1278 runs in 41 innings with a highest score of 146, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is in fourth place, and Rohit Sharma is placed fifth with 995 runs in 40 innings and a high score of 76*.

