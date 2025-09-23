Shreyas Iyer steps down as India A captain hours before crucial Australia match, leaves team immediately, reports claim...

Vice-captain Dhruv Jurel will now lead the team in Shreyas Iyer's absence. The wicketkeeper-batter has already impressed in the series, scoring a resilient 140 in the first match, which showcased his abilities as a consistent run-scorer and a potential leader.

Hours before the second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow, which starts on Tuesday, India A's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer withdrew from the squad. The reason for Iyer's unexpected decision to leave Lucknow and return to Mumbai is unclear, although it is understood he informed the BCCI of personal reasons.

According to the Times of India, vice-captain Dhruv Jurel will now lead the team in Shreyas Iyer's absence. The wicketkeeper-batter has already impressed in the series, scoring a resilient 140 in the first match, which showcased his abilities as a consistent run-scorer and a potential leader.

“Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has returned to Mumbai. He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series," a source was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

In the first unofficial Test, Iyer's brief batting performance saw him score only 8 runs off 13 balls before being dismissed leg before wicket (lbw) by Australian off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli. This decision was widely disputed at the venue, with many observers believing the ball was drifting past the leg stump.

The 30-year-old player had also recorded modest scores of 25 and 12 for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone earlier this month in Bengaluru. Despite these recent performances, Iyer is still considered a potential candidate for a middle-order position in India’s upcoming two-Test home series against the West Indies, which begins on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier this year, Iyer was a standout performer during India’s victorious ODI Champions Trophy campaign, finishing as the team’s highest run-scorer with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60. However, he was subsequently excluded from the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai.

In another change to the India A lineup, pacer Mohammed Siraj will replace Khaleel Ahmed for the second match. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy remains unavailable due to a lingering knee injury and is unlikely to be part of the playing XI for the second match as well.

The first four-day match between India A and Australia A concluded in a high-scoring draw, with both teams declaring after surpassing the 530-run mark. The second and final match of the series will be significant for several fringe players looking to earn a spot in the senior Test squad.