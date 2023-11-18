Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

Iyer has been spotted with this mysterious lady on numerous special occasions, sparking intense speculation and curiosity among fans and media alike.

Indian team batsman Shreyas Iyer is currently captivating the cricket world with his explosive batting skills and remarkable ability to hit long sixes in the ongoing World Cup 2023. His exceptional performance has left everyone in awe and admiration. However, amidst his cricketing success, Iyer has also become the center of attention due to his alleged 'mystery girlfriend'.

Iyer has been spotted with this mysterious lady on numerous special occasions, sparking intense speculation and curiosity among fans and media alike. The buzz surrounding their relationship has escalated since their appearance together during Team India's Diwali celebration. Now, the burning question on everyone's mind is whether Shreyas Iyer is truly involved in a romantic relationship with this enigmatic woman.

Trisha Kulkarni is her name https://t.co/ej1h0rYsmY — Kumar Siddhant (@UFO_believr) November 16, 2023

Who is Iyer’s mystery girlfriend Trisha Kulkarni?

The girl who was spotted at Team India's Diwali party and semi-final match goes by the name of Trisha Kulkarni. Trisha and Iyer have been frequently seen together, sparking speculation among fans about their relationship status. However, no official statement has been released by either party regarding this matter. Interestingly, Trisha and Iyer were recently seen enjoying a dinner outing with Shardul and his wife.

Trisha Kulkarni prefers to keep a low profile and has a private Instagram account. It is worth noting that both Shreyas Iyer and his sister follow Trisha on social media. Additionally, Trisha was also present at the stadium during the semi-final match between India and New Zealand, where she was seen sitting alongside Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika.

India to face Australia in World Cup 2023 final

The highly anticipated World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia is set to take place on November 19 at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the cricketing world holds its breath, Team India pins its hopes on the exceptional talent of Shreyas Iyer, who showcased his brilliance by scoring a remarkable century in the semi-finals.