Headlines

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

World Cup 2023: Most spiritual Indian cricketers

Players to get out on duck in World Cup finals

8 popular anime series for beginners to watch

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

Iyer has been spotted with this mysterious lady on numerous special occasions, sparking intense speculation and curiosity among fans and media alike.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian team batsman Shreyas Iyer is currently captivating the cricket world with his explosive batting skills and remarkable ability to hit long sixes in the ongoing World Cup 2023. His exceptional performance has left everyone in awe and admiration. However, amidst his cricketing success, Iyer has also become the center of attention due to his alleged 'mystery girlfriend'.

Iyer has been spotted with this mysterious lady on numerous special occasions, sparking intense speculation and curiosity among fans and media alike. The buzz surrounding their relationship has escalated since their appearance together during Team India's Diwali celebration. Now, the burning question on everyone's mind is whether Shreyas Iyer is truly involved in a romantic relationship with this enigmatic woman.

Who is Iyer’s mystery girlfriend Trisha Kulkarni?

The girl who was spotted at Team India's Diwali party and semi-final match goes by the name of Trisha Kulkarni. Trisha and Iyer have been frequently seen together, sparking speculation among fans about their relationship status. However, no official statement has been released by either party regarding this matter. Interestingly, Trisha and Iyer were recently seen enjoying a dinner outing with Shardul and his wife.

Trisha Kulkarni prefers to keep a low profile and has a private Instagram account. It is worth noting that both Shreyas Iyer and his sister follow Trisha on social media. Additionally, Trisha was also present at the stadium during the semi-final match between India and New Zealand, where she was seen sitting alongside Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika.

India to face Australia in World Cup 2023 final

The highly anticipated World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia is set to take place on November 19 at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the cricketing world holds its breath, Team India pins its hopes on the exceptional talent of Shreyas Iyer, who showcased his brilliance by scoring a remarkable century in the semi-finals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

India urges Canada to respect Vienna Convention amid reports of disturbances at Indian events

Global diversity, local taste: How Ubuy caters to culturally diverse shopper needs

SA vs AUS ODI World Cup Semi-final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva calls social media 'a crowded place', says 'it has become very...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE