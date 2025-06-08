Punjab Kings batsman Shashank Singh speaks out regarding the reprimand he received from Shreyas Iyer during Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh has finally addressed the reprimand he received from skipper Shreyas Iyer following Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After Shashank was run out at a pivotal moment in the match, Shreyas expressed his frustration with a barrage of criticism. Although Shreyas had the potential to lead the team to victory, he could not overlook Shashank's casual effort that led to a significant wicket loss.

Once Qualifier 2 concluded, cameras captured Shreyas directing a stream of harsh words at Shashank, telling him not to “show his face.” The captain of Punjab Kings also included some expletives in his remarks. As Shreyas vented his anger, Shashank remained silent and walked away quietly.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Shashank admitted his error, sharing that even his father refrained from speaking to him until the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which the Punjab Kings narrowly lost by six runs.

"I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner,” said Shashank.

Shashank Singh concluded the IPL 2025 season as the second-highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings, amassing 341 runs with a strike rate of 153. He also expressed high regard for Shreyas, stating that there is no captain superior to him.

“Whatever I have spoken to others and seen, there is no better captain than him in current times in world cricket. He gives us freedom, he treats everyone equally. No one will say, Shreyas has an attitude,” said Shashank.

“The youngsters in the dressing room find him to be a chill banda. Shreyas is the only captain, who has told us that if anyone has any suggestion during the game, he can come and convey it to him. If he feels it’s the right advice, he will take it. It’s rare,” he added.

Shashank Singh delivered an impressive performance, scoring an unbeaten 61 runs from 30 balls, including 3 fours and 6 sixes, in the final against RCB. However, his contribution fell short as the team led by Rajat Patidar clinched victory by six runs.

Punjab Kings required 42 runs in the last two overs. Shashank put forth his best effort, but ultimately, it was a classic example of being so close yet so far.

