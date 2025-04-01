Shreyas Iyer was dropped from the BCCI's central contract list last year after reportedly missing domestic cricket despite being available. Not only Shreyas but Ishan Kishan was also dropped for similar reasons.

Shreyas Iyer, who was dropped along with Ishan Kishan from the BCCI's central contract list after reportedly missing domestic cricket despite being available, is set to return to the central list. The middle-order batter has out in the hard yards in India's domestic circuit and showcased a good performance. In the last Ranji Trophy, Shreyas scored 480 runs in five matches for Mumbai with an average of 68.57 and a strike of above 90.

Shreyas in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Not only in Ranji but Shreyas scored 345 runs in nine matches, making him the fourth-highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also showcased a stellar performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 325 runs in 5 games with a mind-blowing average of 325.

Apart from domestic, he was also a part of the Indian squad in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he finished as the highest run-scorer in five matches.

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma to retain A+ grade contracts?

Indian star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will reportedly continue their A+ grade BCCI central contracts for 2025-2026, where they will earn Rs 7 crore despite retiring from the T20I format last year after clinching the World Cup.

''Rohit and Virat will continue their A+ grade central contract (7 crore) even after retiring from T20 format. They are big players and will be accorded the respect they deserve. Shreyas lyer is all set to be back in the central contract,'' news agency ANI reported, quoting BCCI sources.