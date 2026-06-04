Shreyas Iyer set to lead India in T20Is, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line for maiden call-up: Report

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to become India's next T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could earn his maiden national call-up. The moves are said to be part of India's long-term planning for the 2028 Olympics and T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer is poised to take over from Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of India's T20I team, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in line for his first call-up. This change comes as the national selectors prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as reported by Espncricinfo.

The T20I squad is set to be revealed on Saturday for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England, marking India's first T20I challenge since Suryakumar led the team to victory in the T20 World Cup in March.

At 35, Suryakumar is expected to be excluded from the squad entirely. Discussions about his position intensified after a lackluster performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he amassed 242 runs in nine innings with a strike rate of 136.72, coupled with a disappointing IPL 2026, where he managed only 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147.54.

Shreyas, who is 31, has not participated in a T20I since December 2023, primarily due to the team's composition, which has seen Suryakumar and Tilak Varma fill the middle-order roles. His last call-up to the T20I squad was as an injury replacement during the home series against New Zealand in January this year, but he did not get to play as India opted for players who were set to compete in the subsequent T20 World Cup.

Nevertheless, Shreyas boasts solid captaincy experience, having led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL championship in 2024 and guiding the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the finals in 2020 and 2025, respectively. In IPL 2025, he scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07, and in IPL 2026, he accumulated 498 runs at a strike rate of 168.81.

This marks the second consecutive year that India's selectors are making such a significant change. In 2025, Rohit Sharma captained India to the Champions Trophy title in March, but the selectors opted to replace him as ODI captain ahead of India's next series in Australia in October. However, Rohit remained a part of the ODI squad.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is poised to become the youngest player ever chosen for an India men's squad since Sachin Tendulkar in the late 1980s. This comes after an impressive IPL season where he scored 776 runs with a striking rate of 237.30. Prior to the T20I tour of Ireland and England, Sooryavanshi will represent India A in a tri-series in Sri Lanka, which also includes Afghanistan, from June 9 to 21.

India is set to face Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by a series of five T20Is in England from July 1 to 11.

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