After the last league game of his team in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer scripted a rare IPL record, joining an elite list of legends like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Know more below.

Shreyas Iyer is currently on cloud nine as his team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), are not only qualified for the Playoffs but are also the table toppers currently and will finish in the top 2 at least after the league stage concludes. In PBKS' last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Shreyas Iyer created another IPL record and also joined an elite list of players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Iyer went unbeaten in the game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium, confirming a top-two finish for his team.

Shreyas Iyer's new IPL record

In the PBKS vs MI match, Shreyas Iyer scored 26 off just 16 balls and also smashed the winning SIX in the 19th over. This was also Iyer's 49th win as a skipper in IPL and not only this, he completed 2,500 runs as a skipper in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, the record that Iyer created after the PBKS vs MI game was 100 sixes as a captain in the IPL while registering 500+ runs in a season. With this feat, he became the sixth-ever skipper in the IPL to do so.

Record of most 6s in IPL as skipper

MS Dhoni - 223 sixes in 204 innings

Virat Kohli - 168 sixes in 142 innings

Rohit Sharma - 158 sixes in 157 innings

David Warner - 109 sixes in 83 innings

KL Rahul - 105 sixes in 64 innings

Shreyas Iyer - 101 sixes in 83 innings