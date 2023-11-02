Headlines

Shreyas Iyer's impressive achievement, becomes 3rd fastest Indian to reach 2000 ODI runs

The right-handed Indian batter became the third fastest Indian to reach the 2000-run mark in ODIs, accomplishing this feat in just 49 innings.

Nov 02, 2023

In an extraordinary display of batting prowess, Shreyas Iyer achieved a remarkable milestone on Thursday, November 2, during the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The right-handed Indian batter became the third fastest Indian to reach the 2000-run mark in ODIs, accomplishing this feat in just 49 innings.

Earlier in the tournament, it was Shubman Gill who secured the title of the fastest batter in the world to reach the 2000-run landmark. He achieved this milestone during a match against New Zealand at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium. The second fastest Indian to reach this milestone was Shikhar Dhawan, who accomplished it in his 48th innings back in November 2014, during a match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Shreyas Iyer's achievement doesn't stop at the national level. He also shares the distinction of being the 12th fastest batter worldwide to notch 2000 ODI runs. This puts him in the company of other accomplished international cricketers like West Indies' Gordon Greenidge, England's Jonny Bairstow, Scotland's Kyle Coetzer, and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

During the match against Sri Lanka, Iyer took the crease after Shubman Gill's impressive performance, who scored 92 runs with 11 fours and two sixes. Although Virat Kohli departed soon after scoring 88, Iyer teamed up with KL Rahul to build a valuable partnership of 60 runs for the fourth wicket. Iyer's splendid innings didn't stop there, as he went on to reach his half-century in just 36 balls and eventually concluded with a remarkable score of 82 runs off 56 balls, featuring three fours and six powerful sixes.

Iyer's contribution was essential to India's batting prowess, especially since the 2019 World Cup when he emerged as a strong contender to bat at No. 4. His journey saw a notable comeback during the Asia Cup after recovering from a back injury, and he has consistently delivered outstanding performances since then. Prior to the World Cup, he even notched up a century against Australia in a three-match bilateral series, showcasing his exceptional form with the bat.

