Shreyas Iyer's childhood photo is sure to melt your heart

From solving India's No. 4 position woes to captaining Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shreyas Iyer has become the cricketer the team was waiting for.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:03 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer

Now currently in the UAE for the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament, Iyer shared a photo of his childhood in which he can be seen batting along a picture in the Indian jersey.

He captioned the image, "How it started...How it's going," showing a comparison between the before and after picture.

As for Iyer's DC, they are at the top of the IPL points table with seven wins and three losses after 10 matches.

Their five-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was a wake-up call, said the Delhi Capitals skipper. Opener Shikhar Dhawan continued to be in great form, but his century did not prove vital.

"This is like a wake-up call for us. Going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. We have played amazing cricket in the past but we have to leave that in the past," Iyer said at the post-match virtual press conference.

"We have to come out all guns blazing, play with freedom, and take more responsibility. We need one match to qualify and keeping that in mind, we will take one match at a time," he added.

