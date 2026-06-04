Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy dream faces uncertainty as Gautam Gambhir, selectors back different T20I candidates

Shreyas Iyer may not be the frontrunner to become India’s next T20I captain despite his recent leadership success. Reports suggest differing views between head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors, with alternative candidates also being considered for the role.

Captaincy itself was never really the problem. What wore everyone down were Suryakumar Yadav’s numbers in T20s—they just kept sliding for too long, and now it seems the selectors and team management have had enough. Word is, Suryakumar is about to lose the T20I captaincy, and there’s talk he might not even be in the squad soon. Eighteen months of disappointments can only last so long in Indian cricket.

So, now the big question—who leads next?

Shreyas Iyer’s name has been doing the rounds for ages. Everyone keeps calling him the “obvious choice,” especially after those back-to-back IPL finals and the title with KKR in 2024. That’s an impressive line on the resume, no doubt. Still, he hasn’t played a T20I for India since December 2023, which makes things a bit awkward.

But nothing’s simple here. Gautam Gambhir—now head coach—doesn’t seem entirely sold on making Iyer captain. Both know each other well from KKR, where Gambhir was mentor, and while Iyer did win him a trophy, he’s also admitted to feeling underappreciated during that run. So, you get the sense not everything was perfect behind the scenes.

Tilak Varma is another strong contender. The selection committee likes him, mainly because he’s young and could stick around for years. Giving him the ‘A’ team captaincy in Sri Lanka is a clear test—they want to see what he’s really got.

Then there’s Sanju Samson, Gambhir’s preferred pick. Samson had a fantastic T20 World Cup—he barely got a look-in at first, but came alive in the second half: 321 runs in five games, averaging over 80, nearly striking at 200. Three straight fifties through the knockouts, with one in the final. Honestly, it’s hard to ask for a better run of form. Still, the selectors aren’t fully on board. There are questions about whether Samson—or even Ishan Kishan—can keep performing that way, year in, year out.

So you’ve got Iyer, Tilak, and Samson, each with their own supporters and issues. India’s hunt for a new T20I captain is a messy business—a lot more complicated than just picking the next guy after Suryakumar.

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