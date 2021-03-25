Shreyas Iyer out of IPL 2021? Fans worried after Delhi Capitals co-owner's tweet
Team India batsman and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer injured his left shoulder during the first ODI against England
Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss a major chunk of the IPL 2021 season | Photo: BCCI / IPL
Team India batsman and Delhi Capitals skipper, Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the whole of the IPL after injuring his left shoulder during the first ODI against England. Subsequently, he was ruled out of the remaining two games of the series and exited the team's bio-bubble as informed by the BCCI media manager before the start of the pre-match press conference with KL Rahul on Thursday.
However, the question on his participation in the Indian Premier League still remains and Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal's tweet on Thursday left the fans more worried, even though he didn't confirm the extent of his unavailability as the picture will be clearer once it is known that the injury needs a surgery or not.
Jindal wrote, "Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper Shreyas Iyer - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup."
Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup. @DelhiCapitals @BCCI— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 25, 2021
While he is likely to miss the majority of the IPL season, Delhi Capitals will now have to brainstorm and put the thinking caps on as to whom the captaincy will be given, as there are many experienced players in the squad and a couple of upcoming young leaders as well.
The fans, however, wished for the Capitals skipper's quick recovery and hope he plays at least in some of the games. Here are the reactions:
Please keep a look out for @ShreyasIyer15 He is the best from @DelhiCapitals Hoping he gets fit and healthy for atleast some later IPL matches, though it seems highly unlikely!— Dr. Palak Singh (@thatsmePalak) March 25, 2021
His words means a lot . Stay strong #skipperShreyas
Yes team needs you be it DELHI or BCCI . Will miss you heavily Shreyas Iyer— Beware of KSGians (Shriya) (@Bewareofksgian) March 25, 2021
Very very unfortunate indeed
Gotta feel for @ShreyasIyer15
Injuries are part & parcel of the game.
I'm sure @ShreyasIyer15 will be back with a bang pretty soon
Wishing you a speedy recovery @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvsENG #INDvENG #INDvsENG_2021 #IPL2021 #ShreyasIyer— THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) March 25, 2021
Kisko stand by captain bana do but not permanent because two years of iyer captaincy our team will be reached top four and playing one semifinals and one final.hope iyer will be recovered as soon as possible and come back strongly. Our best wishes for him— Bidyut Singha (@Bidyutsingha41) March 25, 2021