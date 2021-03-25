Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Shreyas Iyer out of IPL 2021? Fans worried after Delhi Capitals co-owner's tweet

Team India batsman and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer injured his left shoulder during the first ODI against England


Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss a major chunk of the IPL 2021 season | Photo: BCCI / IPL

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 25, 2021, 05:18 PM IST

Team India batsman and Delhi Capitals skipper, Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the whole of the IPL after injuring his left shoulder during the first ODI against England. Subsequently, he was ruled out of the remaining two games of the series and exited the team's bio-bubble as informed by the BCCI media manager before the start of the pre-match press conference with KL Rahul on Thursday.

However, the question on his participation in the Indian Premier League still remains and Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal's tweet on Thursday left the fans more worried, even though he didn't confirm the extent of his unavailability as the picture will be clearer once it is known that the injury needs a surgery or not.

Jindal wrote, "Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper Shreyas Iyer - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup."

While he is likely to miss the majority of the IPL season, Delhi Capitals will now have to brainstorm and put the thinking caps on as to whom the captaincy will be given, as there are many experienced players in the squad and a couple of upcoming young leaders as well.

The fans, however, wished for the Capitals skipper's quick recovery and hope he plays at least in some of the games. Here are the reactions: