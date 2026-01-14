Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly derailed his career

India batter Shreyas Iyer has opened up about the career-threatening injury that tested his physical and mental strength, describing the phase as “excruciatingly painful.” He revealed how the setback impacted his confidence and journey.

India's prominent batsman Shreyas Iyer suffered a serious fall while attempting to catch a ball during the ODI series against Australia last year. He made a dive and successfully caught the ball, but unfortunately, he incurred a potentially career-ending injury. Reports indicated that his vital signs had dangerously dropped in the dressing room, prompting his immediate transfer to a hospital.

He underwent a surgical procedure that effectively halted the bleeding, and it was later disclosed that he had a spleen injury. After several days in Sydney, he returned to begin his rehabilitation.

Iyer made his return to competitive cricket at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a fifty and subsequently made an impressive comeback to the national team, contributing to their victory in the 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets.

Now fully recovered, Iyer reflected on this serious injury prior to the current match against New Zealand.

“It was painful, excruciatingly painful. I didn’t realise how tough that injury was until I got to know that the spleen is an important part of our body and it’s an organ, and I didn’t even know about the word," Iyer said.

“Then the next day, when I was admitted to the hospital, after that I realised, ‘Wow, okay, this was a severe injury.’ Yes, it was (spleen was learnt as a new word that day)," he added.

He acknowledged the difficulty of being patient during his recovery and made a conscious effort not to push himself too hard.

“This process, I felt that I had to give myself a little bit of time not to over-exert myself because I’m someone who can’t sit in one place. I want to keep doing one thing or another," he added.

“But this injury especially gave me time to reflect upon myself, rejuvenate, and also relax as much as possible because it’s not that you can get up and start working out straight away. You need to give yourself a lot of time, and I was told that within six to eight weeks, you will be back to normal, and then you can start training. So I just followed the proper guidelines, which I was provided with, and then after that it was a smooth sailing ride," he concluded.

