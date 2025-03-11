In a recent interview, former Indian star player Shreyas Iyer revealed the names of three people who always come to rescue him in the 'low phase of his life'. No, they are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Gautam Gambhir but....

Shreyas Iyer is currently on cloud nine as he emerged as the maximum runs in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, things were completely different for him in the recent past when he was dropped from the annual contract list by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In a recent interview, the star batter opened up about those difficult times and revealed the names of people who supported him to overcome the lower phase.

What did Shreyas say?

In an interview with the Times Of India, the middle order batter said, ''Whenever I am in that low phase of life, very few people message me. And they are Pravin Amre sir, Abhishek Nayar, Sagar and there are few other people who supported me a lot during that time and I will always keep them with me. They are normal when everything is fine but even nicer when I am undergoing that low period. I appreciate that kind of mentality and you will definitely grow if you have such people around you.''

Iyer's training after back injury

He also thanked his training coach for making a routine for him to overcome the back injury and reach his current fitness level. ''I am extremely happy with my training routine. There is this guy Sagar who has been working with me on my training and he creates schedules for me based on my activities on the field. He helped me a lot in terms of changing my body, the training and understanding what I was going through. He worked with me during the IPL as well. Lot of credit goes to him also. From there on I was convinced to follow whatever he says in terms of my fitness and it worked well.''

For those late to the story, Shreyas Iyer was one of the key batters in the middle order of Team India, who helped the Men in Blue to overcome a pressure situation in the five-match ICC tournament in Dubai. He scored 243 runs in five innings throughout the tournament.