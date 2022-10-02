Search icon
Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain, Rajat Patidar makes it to ODI squad for the series against South Africa

India announced the squad for the ODI series against South Africa the series will start from October 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

India announced the squad for the ODI series against South Africa the series will start from October 6. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team and the first match will be played at Ekana Stadium. The Indian team which is playing in T20I series against South Africa will go to play the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India will take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series, starting October 6. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI, respectively, on October 9 and 11. Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the reserves named for the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup in Australia, will be the vice-captain with Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi the other players from the standby list to be named in the ODI team.

Indian Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

 

