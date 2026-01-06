FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?

Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside

Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again

Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others; check city-wise timings here

'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US military captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube series Ekaki features cameos by this pan-India actor and blockbuster director, they are...

Cricket x Bollywood: Rohit Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan spotted chatting together at Mumbai event

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

US raid of Venezuela: India’s cautious reaction, De-dollarisation and BRICS

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely?

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R

Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside

Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again

Shreyas Iyer made a solid comeback to competitive cricket after he scored a magnificent half-century during a game in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again
Shreyas Iyer was out of action due to an injury that he sustained during the Australia tour
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shreyas Iyer, Team India's ODI vice-captain, finally returned to action after he played a game in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, January 6. In his returning match, Iyer slammed 82 off just 53 balls against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur, helping his side to post 299/9 in a reduced game of 33 overs each.

Himachal Pradesh won the Toss and opted to field first against Mumbai. Batting first, Mumbai suffered an early setback after Yshasvi Jaiswal got dismissed for just 15 runs; however, Musheer Khan brought some stability with his 73-run knock. Later, Iyer joined Musheer and the two stitched together a healthy partnership, bringing Mumbai in control of the game.

In the end, Mumbai posted 299 runs on the board with a loss of nine wickets in 33 overs. Chasing a mountain-like target, Himachal Pradesh's openers, Kushal Pal and Innesh Mahajan, were both dismissed for a duck. Later, Pukhraj Mann and Ankush Bains's partnership brought their side back in the contest. Even Mayank Dagar's 64-run knock off just 47 balls and Amanpreet Singh's 42 off 21 balls gave strength to Himachal Pradesh.

The game went down to the last over, where Himachal Pradesh lost their last wicket and lost the match by 7 runs. Both Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh are in the Elite C group. As per the latest standings at the Points Table, Mumbai are currently in the second position in the group with five wins in six matches. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh are at the 7th spot with just two wins in six matches.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely?
Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside
Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game
Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again
Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury
Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others; check city-wise timings here
Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others
'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US military captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US captured Nicolas Maduro
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement