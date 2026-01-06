Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?
Shreyas Iyer made a solid comeback to competitive cricket after he scored a magnificent half-century during a game in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.
Shreyas Iyer, Team India's ODI vice-captain, finally returned to action after he played a game in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, January 6. In his returning match, Iyer slammed 82 off just 53 balls against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur, helping his side to post 299/9 in a reduced game of 33 overs each.
Himachal Pradesh won the Toss and opted to field first against Mumbai. Batting first, Mumbai suffered an early setback after Yshasvi Jaiswal got dismissed for just 15 runs; however, Musheer Khan brought some stability with his 73-run knock. Later, Iyer joined Musheer and the two stitched together a healthy partnership, bringing Mumbai in control of the game.
In the end, Mumbai posted 299 runs on the board with a loss of nine wickets in 33 overs. Chasing a mountain-like target, Himachal Pradesh's openers, Kushal Pal and Innesh Mahajan, were both dismissed for a duck. Later, Pukhraj Mann and Ankush Bains's partnership brought their side back in the contest. Even Mayank Dagar's 64-run knock off just 47 balls and Amanpreet Singh's 42 off 21 balls gave strength to Himachal Pradesh.
SHREYAS IYER COMEBACK SHOW— cric overview (@CricOverview) January 6, 2026
- 82 runs from just 53 balls including 10 fours & 3 sixes in VHT vs Himachal, What a return after the injury. pic.twitter.com/OZcZvMLsVj
The game went down to the last over, where Himachal Pradesh lost their last wicket and lost the match by 7 runs. Both Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh are in the Elite C group. As per the latest standings at the Points Table, Mumbai are currently in the second position in the group with five wins in six matches. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh are at the 7th spot with just two wins in six matches.