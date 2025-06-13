After missing out his hands on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 trophy, Shreyas Iyer once again lost another finals of T20 league on Thursday. Check it out

In the finals of the Mumbai T20 League 2025, Shreyas Iyer faced yet another defeat in the shortest format of the game. He was leading the Sobo Mumbai Falcons in the finals of the league against Maratha Royals, where he witnessed his second heartbreak within 10 days. Earlier this month, Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Now, Sobo Mumbai Falcons faced defeat from Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals by 5 wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

What happened in Mumbai T20 League 2025 Final?

Maratha Royals won the Toss and elected to field first in the finals. Batting first, the Mumbai Falcons showcased a poor start and Iyer also failed to score big in the finals. However, middle-order batters Mayuresh Tandel and Harsh Aghav's unbeaten 50 and 45 knock respectively, helped Falcons post 157 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing a par total, Maratha Royals' Sahil Bhagwanta Jadhav gave a good headstart to the team. Later, number 3 batter Chinmay Rajesh Sutar smashed 53 runs off 49 balls, which helped the team to reach near to the finish line and in the end Rohan Raje gets the job done with 4 balls to spare in the 20th over.