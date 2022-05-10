'Shreyas Iyer looks visibly angry with Brendon McCullum' : former Indian cricketer

Brendon McCullum and Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders haven't had a season to remember under the new skipper Shreyas Iyer in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League as they have won just 5 games out of the 12 they have played so far and are currently at 7th place in the points table with 2 games to go.

Speaking about the KKR conundrum ahead of the MI match, Mohammad Kaif said on Sportskeeda:

“KKR had players, but they couldn’t play them and made too many changes in their playing XI. These changes add to the pressure. The players feel it is difficult to play in such an environment. T20 is a format where you can’t do well under pressure. You have to play your shots. You have to take wickets. So, one cannot play well under pressure. KKR management is to blame for this situation as they have done a lot of chopping and changing.”

"Regarding atmosphere in the dressing room, I remember a match, most probably it was against Rajasthan Royals where Yuzi Chahal took a hat-trick. When Iyer got out and was coming towards the dugout, he stopped for some time and talked with Brendon McCullum. It was visible quite clearly that Iyer was not happy about something. Maybe, it was the batting position of Pat Cummins. That was the starting phase of KKR's losing run",

KKR won against Mumbai Indians by 53 runs and will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14th May.