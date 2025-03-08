Batting at number 4, Iyer has amassed 195 runs in 4 matches with an average of 48.75, including two half-centuries and four consecutive scores of 40 or more.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 journey has been incredible; they have won all of their games to guarantee a spot in the final against New Zealand on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. Shreyas Iyer, who has continuously produced impressive performances, has been a vital member of India's team throughout the competition. Iyer, who bats at number four, has scored 195 runs at an average of 48.75 in 4 games, including two half-centuries and four straight scores of 40 or more. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to give him an award for his outstanding achievement.

As reported by The Times of India, Shreyas Iyer is anticipated to regain his BCCI central contract after being left out in the previous term due to disciplinary issues. Another player who lost his central contract last time was Ishan Kishan, who has not participated in any international cricket since then.

Usually, the BCCI announces the list of contracted players before the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins. However, this year, the board has postponed the announcement to evaluate India's performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 after a tough period in Test cricket.

Currently, the four players with A+ central contracts from the BCCI are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. The board is reportedly considering reassessing these contracts, especially with Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja stepping back from T20I cricket and facing challenges in Test matches.

Contracts are awarded by the BCCI in accordance with the players' annual performances for Team India. The existing A+ contract holders could be able to preserve their contracts if India wins the Champions Trophy in 2025. Furthermore, once the central contract list is made public, there is conjecture that Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant may be promoted to the Grade A category for the forthcoming season.

