Shreyas Iyer joins Rishabh Pant in unwanted list after India lose T20I series to Ireland

Shreyas Iyer joined Rishabh Pant in an unwanted list after India suffered a T20I series defeat to Ireland. The loss marked a disappointing chapter for the visitors, with Iyer becoming only the second Indian captain to register the unwanted feat in bilateral T20I cricket.

Shreyas Iyer couldn't have asked for a tougher start as T20I captain. India got swept by Ireland in a two-match series—hardly what you want when you first take charge. In the opener, India missed a pretty chaseable target of 183 and ended up losing by 34 runs. The second game was even closer but still ended in heartbreak—a one-run defeat after failing to reel in 155.

After this, Iyer joined Rishabh Pant in a not-so-great piece of history. Pant took over as India’s T20I captain against South Africa at home in June 2022—he was set to be KL Rahul’s deputy but stepped up when Rahul got injured. Both Iyer and Pant are now the only Indian T20I captains to lose their first two games in charge. Though, Pant’s team bounced back and won the next two to draw that series 2-2. The decider never happened—rain wiped out the final match in Bengaluru after just a few overs. Pant isn’t in the T20I setup at the moment but Iyer who’s now officially captain will get more chances to turn the story around.

"Not a great series but kudos to them for the way they played. They had a tremendous idea how the wicket would play and the field work was phenomenal. The bowlers were phenomenal with their execution. They outplayed us in that department," newly-appointed skipper Iyer said at the post-series presentation ceremony.

One positive was Prince Yadav's T20 debut, as the pacer returned with a fine effort -- 3 for 22. "He has got great experience in the IPL, he has his own set of ideas and plans when he comes on to bowl, Suryansh (Shedge) as well."

Next up, Iyer faces England. India and England will play five T20Is and three ODIs. Iyer isn’t just captaining in T20s—he’s also in the ODI leadership team where he’ll be working alongside Shubman Gill.

Here’s the schedule: the five T20Is fall on June 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11. The ODIs will be played July 14, 16, and 19. Once that's over, India heads to Zimbabwe for three more T20Is. The selectors have already named the Asian Games squad, but the Zimbabwe squad’s still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah comes back for the ODI series against England and will also play in the 2026 Asian Games. Last year, under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy India took home the gold at the Asian Games so expectations will be high whenever that squad comes together.

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