Shreyas Iyer has really made a name for himself as a top candidate for India’s white-ball captaincy after an impressive season in IPL 2025, where he guided the Punjab Kings to a remarkable run, finishing as runners-up. His skills as a leader and his batting prowess have definitely caught the eye of the bigwigs at the BCCI.

As Indian cricket navigates a new chapter following the retirements of legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from T20Is and Test cricket, fresh leadership options are under serious consideration. Iyer, who is currently a key player in India’s ODI lineup, hasn’t been a regular in Tests or T20Is lately.

However, a report from The Indian Express suggests that the BCCI is now taking a serious look at Iyer for a comeback in both red and white-ball formats beyond ODIs. A senior official from the BCCI reportedly mentioned that Iyer is officially in the running for the future white-ball captaincy of India.

“Right now, he’s only part of the ODI squad, but after his IPL performance, we can’t overlook him for T20Is or even Tests. He’s also now officially in the white-ball captaincy race,” the official was quoted as saying on the eve of the IPL 2025 final.

Iyer has really made a name for himself with his recent leadership in the IPL. After leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to their title win in 2024, he took the helm at Punjab Kings and guided them all the way to the finals in 2025. This really highlights his reliability as both a captain and a player. His graceful batting style and composed attitude in high-pressure situations have certainly made a strong case for him to be included in all formats, and maybe even to take on a leadership role with the national team.

As Indian cricket looks to nurture its next wave of leaders, Iyer’s recent achievements could play a crucial role in shaping his future within the national setup.

