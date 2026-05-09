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Shreyas Iyer in contention for ODI-T20I captaincy; big calls loom on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer has reportedly emerged as a strong contender to lead India in ODIs and T20Is amid discussions over a white-ball reset. Current stars Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill could face major selection and leadership setbacks.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer in contention for ODI-T20I captaincy; big calls loom on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav
Courtesy: PTI
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After the curtains fall on IPL 2026, it looks like Team India’s white-ball leadership is set for a real shake-up. Word from inside the BCCI is that they want Shreyas Iyer to take charge of both the T20I and ODI teams going forward. If that happens, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill—the usual suspects—will be out of the captaincy mix. Gill, of course, is still the man in charge of the Test side.

There’s real momentum behind Shreyas Iyer for this dual role. The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, seems ready to reward Shreyas for his ongoing IPL success, pushing him into both white-ball captaincy jobs. Even though Shreyas hasn’t featured in T20Is since late 2023, his franchise record has been solid. It’s a bold call—especially with Suryakumar recently leading India to a T20 World Cup win in 2026, and Gill having just taken over the ODI captaincy the previous year.

A BCCI official put it pretty clearly: there’s every chance you’ll see a new face, or maybe just one main face, heading up both the T20I and ODI squads soon. They made it clear the board is looking to mix youthful energy with experienced hands, and right now, Shreyas’s name is at the top of the list. His consistent performances have only been interrupted by a few injuries, not a lack of form or drive.

Look at his past year—he’s shown grit and leadership, steering his IPL team through some high-pressure games with commitment. That’s exactly what the BCCI wants in a captain. And while Suryakumar Yadav won a World Cup for India as skipper—something nobody’s forgetting—the board insists his efforts won’t go unrewarded. As for Gill, he brought a fresh outlook to the ODI team and will still be a big part of the Test setup.

Now, after IPL 2026 wraps up at the end of May, India’s packed schedule leaves no time to catch their breath. There’s a one-off Test with Afghanistan, a three-match ODI series, then white-ball tours to Ireland and England. Everything’s building toward the next big target: the 2027 ODI World Cup.

And Shreyas Iyer’s own IPL journey this season? He’s captaining Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are desperate to finally win a title after falling short in 2014 and 2025. PBKS are sitting pretty in second place with four games left, looking strong for the playoffs. It’s not his first time steering a team deep into the tournament, either—he led them to the final last year, took Delhi Capitals to their first-ever final back in 2020, and celebrated an IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. The guy has captaincy in his blood. If you’re wondering who’s next in line for India’s white-ball captaincy, Shreyas Iyer’s credentials speak for themselves.

Also read| New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal watches practice session at SMS stadium, interacts with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal

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