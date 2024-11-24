Punjab Kings bought Shreyas Iyer for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) made a significant investment in acquiring Shreyas Iyer, signing him for a substantial sum of Rs 26.75 crore. As the IPL 2024 winning captain, Iyer was highly sought after, and PBKS, with a substantial budget, continued to aggressively bid for his services. Iyer ultimately shattered records by becoming the most expensive pick in the history of IPL auctions, a title later claimed by Rishabh Pant when he joined the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore.

During a break in the auction, Ricky Ponting, speaking to the official broadcaster, revealed a surprising detail - Iyer had not answered his call prior to the mega-auction.

"I haven’t spoken to him (Shreyas Iyer about captaincy) yet, I tried to call him before the auction but he didn’t pick up. He’s been a successful captain in IPL before, I worked with him for 3-4 years in Delhi and he was the championship winner last season. I’m delighted to work with him again, if he can do that for us in the IPL I’ll be pretty happy," the PBKS' head coach said.

Shreyas Iyer, the 29-year-old former captain who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in the IPL 2024, has found himself in the spotlight once again. Surprisingly, he was released by the franchise just before the 2025 IPL auction in Saudi Arabia. Despite his modest base price of Rs 2 crore, Iyer garnered interest from nearly all the franchises.

Initially, it seemed that the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals were the frontrunners in the race to secure Iyer's services. However, the Punjab Kings swooped in and outbid the Delhi Capitals, ultimately securing the talented batsman.

Iyer boasts an impressive track record in the IPL, establishing himself as a dependable and impactful middle-order batsman. With 3,127 runs in 115 matches at an average of 32.24 and a strike rate of 127.48, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to score runs and play match-winning innings. His highest score of 96 and 21 half-centuries are a testament to his reputation as a formidable player in the league.

