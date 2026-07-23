Shreyas Iyer breaks MS Dhoni's record, becomes first captain in 87 years to achieve historic milestone

Shreyas Iyer etched his name into the record books after breaking an MS Dhoni captaincy record and becoming the first skipper in 87 years to achieve the historic milestone. The India captain reached the landmark during the opening T20I against Zimbabwe.

Shreyas Iyer made history during the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on July 23, setting records and surpassing MS Dhoni in the process. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl in the series opener, Shreyas continued his remarkable run as captain.

He’s now won the toss in all eight T20Is he’s led for India. For context, Shreyas stepped into the captain’s role in June, taking over from 2026 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav. His first assignment was the UK tour, where he called right in all seven matches—two against Ireland, five against England.

With this latest toss win, Shreyas broke MS Dhoni’s Indian T20I record. Dhoni, who guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title and remains one of the country’s most celebrated white-ball captains, previously held the record with seven consecutive toss wins.

Here’s how the numbers look for most tosses won in a row by an Indian T20I captain:

Shreyas Iyer – 8 (2026)

MS Dhoni – 7 (2010–2012)

Virat Kohli – 6 (2019)

MS Dhoni – 5 (2007)

Rohit Sharma – 5 (2020–2022)

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And it goes beyond T20s. Across all international formats, he’s the first to win the toss in his first eight matches in 87 years. Only one other captain in history—England’s Willy Hammond (eight Tests in 1938–39)—has matched that.

There’s another, more bittersweet stat: before this game, despite his streak of lucky calls, Shreyas hadn’t actually won a match as Indian captain. Eight games, all tosses won, no victories until now. That’s the longest wait for an Indian skipper—no one else led the team more than three times (Dhoni) before winning. If you look across all formats, only Lala Amarnath (11), Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (10), and Nari Contractor (9) went longer without a win as India captain.

During his run, Shreyas also matched Bulgaria’s Prakash Mishra for most tosses won without a single win among captains from any country, not just Test nations.

India’s victory by seven wickets in Harare finally broke a bitter run—not just for Shreyas, but for the whole team. It snapped a streak of seven games without a win, which is now India’s longest T20I winless stretch ever—the previous record was four losses in a row, twice (2009, 2021).

So, after weeks of frustration, Shreyas finally marked his name in the win column—and made a little history along the way.

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