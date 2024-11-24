Shreyas had a base price of Rs 2 crore. He was previously a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders but was released prior to the current auction.

Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the most expensive player ever in an IPL auction. With a base price of Rs. 2 crore, Shreyas garnered intense interest from Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, resulting in a bidding war that saw his price soar past the previous record of Rs. 24.75 crore. Ultimately, Punjab Kings secured his services for a staggering Rs. 26.75 crore.

Shreyas Iyer, a talented Indian batter, had previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title in the preceding season, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field.

This remarkable achievement by Shreyas Iyer surpassed the record set by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who had become the most expensive signing in IPL history when he was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 24.75 crore in the previous auction held in Dubai.

The bidding war for Starc had eclipsed the earlier record set during the same auction, when Pat Cummins was secured by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 20.5 crore.