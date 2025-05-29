The IPL 2025 playoffs commence with the first qualifier, featuring Punjab Kings and RCB at Mullanpur’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

After years of struggling on the field, the Punjab Kings decided it was time for a major shake-up last year as they prepared for the IPL 2025 mega auction. With the biggest budget in hand, they opted to retain just two players, both of whom were yet to make their mark in the league, and brought in the legendary Ricky Ponting as their head coach. They didn’t hold back, splurging to secure IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, handing him the captaincy right away.

Fast forward to IPL 2025, and PBKS has finally made it to the playoffs after a decade-long wait. The runners-up from 2014 have clinched a spot in the top two, allowing them to advance to Qualifier 1 and giving them two shots at reaching the final.

A big part of their success this season can be attributed to Shashank Singh, the team’s designated finisher and one of the two uncapped players they decided to keep. Shashank credits Ponting for transforming the team’s culture and mindset, which has played a crucial role in their impressive performance.

“By far the best team coach I’ve ever played. I’ve mentioned two names before, Brian Lara Sir and now I’m mentioning Ricky Ponting sir because he has changed the team culture, he has changed our mindset, he has changed our belief. So all those things, the credit has to be to him because obviously he’s the one who changed our perspective towards the game," Shashank informed media following Monday's PBKS victory over the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.

When asked about the cultural changes Ponting has introduced, the 33-year-old shared, “It’s all about caring for one another, respecting each other, and celebrating each other’s successes. Sure, it’s easy to talk about these things, and we all know we should be doing them. But actually building that kind of environment? That’s a whole different ballgame. He really made it a priority.”

Shashank shared a great example of how Ponting and Iyer made sure that every single person in the PBKS group was treated equally.

“Day 1, he and Shreyas, both told us, they will treat Yuzi Chahal, the most senior player, and a bus driver the same. I mean, this is something and they’ve maintained this, they’ve maintained this that they’ve given the same respect to Yuzi Chahal, and they’ve given the same respect to our bus driver. So this says a lot about the team," Shashank said.

