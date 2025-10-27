FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU in Sydney: What happened to Team India's star batter during 3rd ODI and how fatal is the injury?

The Indian vice-captain sustained an injury while taking a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey on a delivery by Harshit Rana.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU in Sydney: What happened to Team India's star batter during 3rd ODI and how fatal is the injury?
Shreyas Iyer is currently admitted in a hospital in Sydney
    Shreyas Iyer, Team India's star batter and ODI vice-captain, was admitted to hospital in Sydney after sustaining an injury during the third and final ODI match on Saturday. During the match, Iyer took a stunner while running from backward point to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey on a delivery by Harshit Rana. However, it turned out to be unfortunate for the fielder, as he suffered a nasty fall, landing on his left elbow and ribs. After grabbing the catch, Iyer was seen in extreme pain and was taken back to the dressing room by the medical staff.

     

    Deets about Shreyas Iyer's injury

     

    As per a report by The Times of India, Iyer had dangerously low body vitals after the fall and was immediately rushed to the hospital in a condition that was life-threatening at that moment. The report further states that Iyer might have suffered a splenic rupture, which has caused the internal bleeding.

     

    The impact of the fall had a direct impact on Iyer's body part right under the rib cage, which resulted in internal bleeding. The Indian batter is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is likely to remain here for two more days, which can further be extended if the bleeding doesn't stop in the meantime.

     

    If Iyer recovers in a timely manner in the coming days, he will still remain hospitalised at least for the next seven days.

     

    BCCI's statement on Iyer's injury

     

    Meanwhile, BCCI issued an official statement on Shreyas Iyer's injury and said, ''Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.''

     

    ''Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress.''

     

    Indian cricket fans are hoping for Iyer's quick recovery as his injury puts his participation in the home ODI series against South Africa in jeopardy, which will commence on November 30.

