'Shouldn’t be public': Ravichandran Ashwin on Riyan Parag's dressing room vaping incident, calls it avoidable

Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the controversy surrounding Riyan Parag’s dressing room vaping incident, saying such matters shouldn’t be made public. The veteran spinner stressed the importance of privacy and responsibility while addressing the debate sparked by the viral clip.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t mince words after Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag got caught vaping in the dressing room. The cameras caught Parag in the act during a match against Punjab Kings, and the clip went viral right away. It’s not the kind of attention a young player wants, especially when it lights up debates about player discipline and even legal issues in India.

Ashwin brought it up on his YouTube channel. He said, “Honestly, this whole thing didn’t need to happen. I really hope young players, especially guys like Parag, don’t get themselves stuck in situations like these. It’s always a bit delicate. If you step back and look at it, there are so many reasons why it was avoidable.”

He made it clear that, while everyone’s allowed their personal choices, there’s a time and place for them. “Look, each of us has a private life, and nobody really cares what you do in your own space. But when you’re in a public setting — especially as a captain, as a franchise leader — you have to remember you’re setting an example. A lot of people watch you. There are young cricketers, kids, fans all over India and even beyond, who look up to you. So, that extra bit of responsibility comes with the job,” Ashwin explained. He didn’t sound angry, just like an elder brother offering honest advice.

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In the aftermath, Parag paid for the mistake — losing 25 percent of his match fee and picking up a demerit point, according to an IPL statement. He admitted to breaking the league’s code of conduct — specifically, acting in a way that brought the game into disrepute.

Ashwin wasn’t looking to pile on, but he didn’t want anyone sweeping the issue under the rug either. “I actually feel for the kid. It’s tough — being a young cricketer on such a big stage comes with its own pressures. At the same time, though, these are moments where you need to be mindful. If things like this get ignored, people won’t learn. Taking action helps everyone understand what’s expected. Honestly, it’s better for all players to just avoid situations like this in the first place,” he said.

This incident serves as a reminder: the spotlight in pro sports never really turns off. Every action, even when you sneak a moment to yourself, can become public in a heartbeat. For young players especially, handling that pressure is as much a part of the game as anything else that happens out on the pitch.

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