'Should've been timed out': David Lloyd accuses Rishabh Pant of 'milking' injury, sparks controversy

Rishabh Pant's brave comeback to the crease following a painful injury sustained on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England has elicited mixed responses, not only from fans but also from the cricketing community. Former England cricketer David Lloyd, during a discussion on talkSPORT Cricket, mentioned that several individuals in the 'legends lounge' at Old Trafford felt that Pant was "milking his injury."

Pant had made 37 runs when he was hit on the toe by a low yorker from Chris Woakes while trying a reverse sweep, which reportedly led to a fracture in his right foot. Nevertheless, he returned to bat on Day 2 after Shardul Thakur’s wicket fell, earning a warm reception from the crowd in Manchester.

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle...

However, David Lloyd disclosed that not everyone was persuaded by Pant’s condition. “I was present in that legends lounge today, and the consensus was, 'He is milking that injury. It can't be that severe. He has exaggerated it, coming down those steps,’” Lloyd said. “One or two even suggested, 'He should be timed out.’”

“I’ve never experienced a metatarsal injury, which I believe is located in the foot. But I’ve played through a broken finger and suffered a smashed hand and fractured cheekbone, which kept me from batting,” he added.

Although the former England player seemed doubtful about the seriousness of Pant's injury, he took the opportunity to emphasize a broader concern in Test cricket: the use of injury substitutes. Lloyd expressed his support for the concept of like-for-like replacements for external injuries, particularly when a player is definitively sidelined for weeks due to a fracture or a comparable medical issue.

“While I am generally against the use of runners, I favor substitutes for external injuries. It does raise numerous issues, but if it is an external injury, such as a break, and medically he won't be fit for six weeks, a like-for-like substitute could be introduced,” Lloyd explained. “This is an important consideration, but it shouldn't be about replacing a batter with a spinner.”

