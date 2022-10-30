Netizens question Rohit Sharma's extra batter choice, say 'Should have picked Rishabh Pant instead of Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav

Indian team was surprised by the early wickets in their 3rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa as the team lost half of its side inside the first 10 overs of the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started off quite well but lost their wicket in the 5th over. In form Virat Kohli also followed them soon in the 7th over.

Deepak Hooda, who was playing his first World Cup match came into bat after the dismissal of Virat Kohli but he lost his wicket on a duck. Netizens were unhappy with his dismissal and they even questioned Rohit Sharma's decision to include Deepak Hooda in the squad in place of Rishabh Pant who already has experience to play in Australia and could have added a variety with his left handed batting in the team,

Check out few reactions below.

Biggest fraud with Team India is #KLRahul .



Time has come to replace #dineshkarthik with #RishabhPant . October 30, 2022

Do you think a bowler get these many chances if he is not performing well then why batsman have that luxury?... Just saying KL #INDvsSA #RishabhPant #KLRahul #pant @BCCI — Amit Prakash Singh (@apsingh_gkp) October 30, 2022

Coming to the match, As we write, Indian team has somewhat recovered from early wickets and have lost 8 wickets for 127 runs after 19 overs.