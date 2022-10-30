Search icon
Netizens question Rohit Sharma's extra batter choice, say 'Should have picked Rishabh Pant instead of Deepak Hooda

During the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made one change to the playing XI as he brought in Deepak Hooda in the playing XI for Axar Patel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav

Indian team was surprised by the early wickets in their 3rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa as the team lost half of its side inside the first 10 overs of the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started off quite well but lost their wicket in the 5th over. In form Virat Kohli also followed them soon in the 7th over.

Deepak Hooda, who was playing his first World Cup match came into bat after the dismissal of Virat Kohli but he lost his wicket on a duck. Netizens were unhappy with his dismissal and they even questioned Rohit Sharma's decision to include Deepak Hooda in the squad in place of Rishabh Pant who already has experience to play in Australia and could have added a variety with his left handed batting in the team,

Coming to the match, As we write, Indian team has somewhat recovered from early wickets and have lost 8 wickets for 127 runs after 19 overs. 

