Should Rahul Dravid replace Ravi Shastri as Team India coach? Kapil Dev has to say THIS

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will be in charge of the Indian team on the tour of Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is as the coach, as the first-choice players are in England for the five-match Test series against the hosts under Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri combination.

With Shastri's tenure as the head coach coming to an end after the ICC T20 World Cup, many believe that Rahul Dravid could be in line for being the next coach of the team, come November when the BCCI invites applications for the same.

Even though the Shastri-Kohli duo is yet to win an ICC trophy, the Indian team did a fabulous job in the last few years winning possibly everything apart from the two Tests in New Zealand where they just didn't turn up. On the other hand, Dravid has proven his mettle as a coach with the Under-19 team and India A tours, as they won the U-19 World Cup in 2018 under Prithvi Shaw's captaincy. So should he be the next head coach?

Talking about the same on Wah Cricket Show on ABP News former Indian skipper Kapil Dev said, "I don’t think there is any need to speak about it. Let this Sri Lanka series get over. We’ll get to know the kind of performance our team has dished out. If you’re trying to shape a new coach, there’s nothing wrong with it. Then again, if Ravi Shastri continues to do a good job, there’s no reason to remove him either. Only time will tell. Before that, I think it will put unnecessary pressure on our coaches and players.

Kapil also shed light on the amazing bench strength of the Indian team, which came to the rescue in the Australian tour and now that they are able to field two different teams in two different places, it is a big proof of the same.

"India have a big bench strength. If players get the opportunity and India can assemble two teams that can claim to win in both England and Sri Lanka, there is nothing better. If the youngsters get the opportunity, there’s nothing wrong with it. But if it is up to the team management to decide whether they should apply such pressure on two teams simultaneously," Kapil further added.