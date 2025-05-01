Suryavanshi has only played three IPL games but has already impressed everyone with his powerful hitting, fast bat speed, and ability to dominate even experienced international bowlers.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, is cautious about the intense scrutiny that 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is facing after his remarkable century in the IPL. Despite his reservations, Dravid acknowledges that this level of attention is beyond his control. During a press conference at the Star Sports Press Room, Dravid fielded numerous questions about Suryavanshi, realizing that the cricketing world will now closely follow the young talent. Dravid emphasized the importance of Suryavanshi learning to navigate his newfound fame and handle the pressures that come with it.

Dravid also highlighted Suryavanshi's exceptional skills that have made him a standout T20 player at such a tender age. However, Dravid noted that Suryavanshi is still a work in progress, with plenty of room for growth and development.

"I think it won't be possible to completely sort of avoid him from the experience that is around him. I can't control what people are talking about him. I have come to this interaction and all I have heard is questions about Vaibhav," said Dravid when asked about protecting the youngster from the hysteria around him as quoted by PTI.

"It is going to be challenging for him but it is exciting at the same time. I would love to say that we should not shower him with that much attention. Maybe I am being naive as that it is not going to happen.

"Recognising that it happens and putting a certain level of support around that and navigate that attention and allow him space to be a youngster. It is part of being a cricketer in this country, it is impossible to distance yourself from and (you tend to get) sucked into it."

The coach who led the T20 World Cup-winning team shared how the young talent from Samastipur spent about 3 to 4 months working with the Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2025 auctions. Dravid mentioned that the 14-year-old had the opportunity to collaborate with the support staff, coaches, and players from the Indian cricket team.

"We had three or four camps over three to four months leading into the tournament. He was getting to know the support staff and the coaches. He met all the Indian players and the backroom staff, and we were very clear that he needed to feel comfortable once the full squad arrived," he concluded on the matter.

