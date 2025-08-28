Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

In a recent interview, Mohammed Shami candidly expressed his thoughts when asked whether India should compete against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Despite being left out of the final squad, Shami provided a clear response on the issue.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral
The forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup is overshadowed by controversies stemming from political strife between India and Pakistan. This ongoing conflict has frequently deprived fans of an exhilarating showdown between these two cricketing powerhouses with a deep-rooted history. Nevertheless, the two nations do face off in multilateral tournaments. Yet, many Indian fans have grown weary of their neighbor's persistent backing of cross-border terrorism.

Indian fast bowler Shami, who is not included in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025, has shared his thoughts on this delicate issue.

"I stay out of controversies. The government and board decide, and we follow," Shami was quoted as said on News24.

Shami also mentioned that playing a match against Pakistan is definitely distinct from competing against other teams.

"Playing Pakistan is different because of the fan craze, but for players, it's about performing," he said.

When asked if he was ever unsettled by potential sledging incidents during his extensive career, which included numerous matches against Pakistan, Mohammed Shami responded thoughtfully.

"None. I only got upset once in a Test when someone was wasting time. I told them to play their game. That's my aggression," Shami answered.

Shami participated in every ICC event against Pakistan, including the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also took part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which took place in India.

Despite this, Shami mentioned that he couldn't remember any instances of sledging with the Pakistan team. The experienced pacer pointed out the negativity he faces on social media, where people target him due to his Muslim faith, which deeply troubles the Indian cricketer. Shami appeared affected by the religious hatred directed at him.

"Some target me because I'm Muslim, especially after Pakistan matches. I don't care. I'm not a machine; I'll have good and bad days. When I play for my country, I focus on wickets and winning, not social media. Trolling doesn't affect me because I avoid it," Shami said when asked about social media trolling in general.

