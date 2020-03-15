'Should have told us': Mamata Banerjee not happy with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for cancelling IND vs SA Kolkata ODI

The chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has expressed her thoughts on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to call-off the India vs South Africa Kolkata ODI.

After the first one-day international between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was abandoned due to rain on Thursday (March 12) and later on, the raiming two matches were called off due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in India.

The two ODI's were to take place in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and March 18 respectively. Both the sides had reached Lucknow on Friday.

However, Mamata was not happy with the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's decision of not informing the state government before taking the decision and publicly criticized him by using strong words.

"Everything was alright with Sourav. But they should have told us a word, nothing else. When the match was scheduled to be held in Kolkata, at least the Kolkata Police should have been informed," Banerjee said.

“I am saying this with due respect. Why would not the state chief secretary or home secretary or police commissioner or someone else in the government be informed?"

"How is that if you inform us after making a decision? We are not asking you to stop the match. But what would you have done had you been in this situation?” she added.

The BCCI even announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which was to begin from March 29 to April 15 has been postponed on Friday.

India has recorded more than 100 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.