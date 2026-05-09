'Should be behind bars': Former India cricketer slams Yuzvendra Chahal after alleged vaping video goes viral

A former India cricketer has strongly reacted to a viral video allegedly showing Yuzvendra Chahal vaping during a flight. The clip has sparked widespread debate on social media, with fans and experts discussing player conduct and public responsibility.

Punjab Kings’ spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video started circulating online, allegedly showing him vaping on a flight with his IPL teammates. The footage isn’t verified yet, but the internet went wild with criticism and plenty of hot takes. Chahal, for his part, hasn’t said a word about the incident. His silence stands out, especially after a similar issue involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag, who got caught on camera vaping in the dressing room. That episode had already set off conversations about accountability and professionalism in the IPL.

The controversy reached a new pitch when former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan weighed in. He pulled no punches, demanding a tough response if the video of Chahal turns out to be real. Sivaramakrishnan pointed out the law—vaping is outright banned in India—and questioned the effectiveness of light penalties. “Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having laws and not implementing them? 25% of match fees is peanuts,” he wrote on X. He also raised a straightforward question: ordinary people don’t get off lightly for breaking these rules, so why should famous cricketers?

Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having Laws and not implementing them. 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this, What would the action be? — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) May 8, 2026

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This isn’t the first time vaping has thrown shade on the league’s image. Riyan Parag, during a match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, was also seen vaping inside his team’s dressing room. The BCCI took notice and fined Parag 25% of his match fee while sticking him with a demerit point. In a statement, the board spelled it out: Parag had breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which covers any behavior that drags the game’s reputation through the mud. Parag accepted the punishment from match referee Amit Sharma without protest.

The BCCI isn’t letting the matter rest there, though. They’re now looking into tougher measures—possibly going after team officials or further sanctions—because preserving the IPL’s reputation matters. Level 1 violations land players with financial penalties and demerit points, but with repeated incidents like this, it’s clear that the stakes are about more than just money.

The IPL, watched by millions and followed obsessively across the world, runs on the discipline and public image of its athletes. And right now, the league’s message is simple: actions have consequences, no matter who you are.

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