Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth has delivered a candid message to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, urging him to consider stepping away from the tournament if he feels he can no longer meet the challenges of the game. This strong statement follows CSK's disappointing tenth loss of the season, leaving the team at the bottom of the IPL points table.

Dhoni's only notable performance this season came against the Lucknow Super Giants, where he scored 26 runs and was named Player of the Match. However, his batting has been inconsistent, with frequent changes to his batting position. His struggles were particularly evident in a recent match, where he managed only 16 runs despite initial signs of control from CSK. Ultimately, the Rajasthan Royals turned the tide and secured victory.

In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth emphasized the importance of Dhoni recognizing his physical limitations and how they may impact the team's performance. He noted that Dhoni's agility and reflexes appear to have diminished, which is increasingly apparent on the field. With CSK already eliminated from playoff contention, Srikkanth underscored the necessity for Dhoni to make a difficult yet honest assessment of his future in the sport.

“Dhoni is also ageing, you can’t expect too much from him. But at the same time, you can’t keep coming and messing it up, if you are not able to do it, say you’re not able to do it and walk away. That’s a call Dhoni can only take. Whether he will continue, if he continues, then in what role: captain, wicket keeper or finisher? In all fairness, his reflexes has gone down. His knees might have given up, his fitness, reflex level, everything will obviously come down. And moreover, the top order is flopping.”

“The problem with CSK today is that Dhoni is not able to replicate his own game. Spinners are tying him down. Once, he used to hit off spinners 10 rows into the stands. In all fairness, he is struggling,” Srikkanth added.

Following their defeat to the Royals, CSK found themselves at the bottom of the standings, with only one match remaining against the Gujarat Titans on May 25 in Ahmedabad.

