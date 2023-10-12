'Shook hands, and Virat said...': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli in IND vs AFG WC game

The clash between Kohli and Naveen originated during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq finally resolved their on-field dispute during the India vs Afghanistan clash at the ICC World Cup 2023. The altercation, which occurred during the 16th edition of the lucrative IPL, was put to rest five months later when the two teams faced off in Delhi. This reconciliation appears to have ended any animosity between them.

During the 26th over of the second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Virat and Naveen shared a warm side hug. As they shook hands and embraced, they exchanged a few words with smiles on their faces. Even after the match, they were seen sharing light moments, indicating a positive resolution. Naveen has now shed light on their conversation, providing insight into their newfound camaraderie.

“He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands. It’s always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said we are done with that and I said yes we are done with it. We shook hands and hugged," Naveen said after the match.

Kohli demonstrated yet another act of kindness when he signaled the crowd in Delhi to refrain from trolling Naveen at the boundary. This display of sportsmanship was not limited to Delhi alone, as fans in Dharamsala also chanted Kohli's name during the Afghanistan-Bangladesh tournament opener.

Virat Kohli asking the Delhi crowd to stop mocking Naveen Ul Haq.pic.twitter.com/Dq482rPsFU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

The clash between Kohli and Naveen originated during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The incident unfolded when Naveen was batting and Kohli made a gesture towards him. Tensions escalated after the match concluded and the players exchanged handshakes. Heated words were exchanged between the two parties, eventually involving Gautam Gambhir and intensifying the situation.

