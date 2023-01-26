‘Sholay 2 coming soon’ starring MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; internet reacts

Photo: Twitter, Instagram

The latest social media post by Team India star Hardik Pandya has taken the internet by storm. "Sholay 2 coming soon," Pandya captioned the post where fans were treated to a remake of a iconic scene from the film. Captain cool MS Dhoni and Pandya replaced legendary actors Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan on the motorycle and side carriage.

The photograph took internet by storm as nearly 30 lakh people liked it within hours. Fans were overwhelmed to see their favourite cricketers recreate the memorable 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' scene with Jai and Veeru.

Pandya's fun post was followed by hilarious comments from Instagram users. "Can I be basanti?" one user asked. Tagging Dhoni's wife Sakshi, one user said, "This Viru's basanti will not dance," referring to the climax dance number of the film featuring Hema Malini.

Observing the ambassador car in the background, one user commented, "Brigadier Surya Pratap ki ambassador bhi hai peeche...," referring to another cult film Tiranga.

Pandya was one of many budding Indian stars who took their first steps to stardom under the stewardship of Dhoni. Sharing a close bond with the former Indian skipper, Pandya himself has emerged as a leader of men, taking his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans to championship in their very first season.

Explosive all-rounder Pandya is being touted as the man who will become India’s long-term captain in the future. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is likely to pull down the curtains on his glittering cricket career with IPL 2023 likely to be his last season.

