What is shoey celebration? The act termed 'disgusting' by Shoaib Akhtar as Team Australia drink from shoe post WC win

Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 helped Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets as they went on to lift their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The side also made sure they celebrated the victory over their neighbours in style.

However, their celebration was something unusual and was termed 'little disgusting' by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. So why were people surprised by the celebration act?

Apparently, Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis celebrated their win by drinking from the shoe. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared a video from Australia's dressing room where the players can be seen enjoying the final win.

In the video, Wade and Stoinis were seen going a step ahead and pouring the drink in Wade's shoe and drinking to join the unique celebrations.

However, Akhtar termed the celebrations of drinking from the shoe as "little disgusting". "A little disgusting way of celebrating no??" Akhtar tweeted the same video.

So what is this practice of drinking straight from footwear?

Called 'doing a shoey' in Australia, the act came to light after Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo made the 'shoey’ celebration popular around the world.

It was already popular in their country and the F1 driver had done it for the first time after finishing on the podium in the 2016 German Grand Prix.

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, the preparations for the new edition has already begun. Seven cities will be hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with the final line-up for the event now confirmed.

The tournament which is scheduled to take place between October 16 and November 13 next year will see a total of 45 matches being played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.