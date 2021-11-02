SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh announces his comeback from retirement

In a surprising development, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has announced hat he is coming out of retirement and will return to the field in Febraury next year.

Yuvraj took to Instagram to announce that he will be back playing cricket in February 2022. He wrote, “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times”.

It may be recalled that Yuvraj Singh won the Man of the Tournament title in the 2011 World Cup where he performed superbly with both the bat and ball. Yuvraj scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets too. Yuvraj played the best cricket of his life in 2011 World Cup but he was diagnosed with cancer few days after the conclusion of 2011 World Cup.

After retiring from international cricket, the southpaw played in franchise cricket around the globe. He has represented Toronto Nationals in the GT20 League and has also played for the Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10. Yuvraj was last seen on the field in March 2021 during the Road Safety Series.