Shocking! Yograj Singh wanted son Yuvraj Singh to 'change the breed’ before marrying Hazel Keech, calls daughter-in-law....

The ex-cricketer thought that his son should prioritize his game. As Yuvraj approached the age of 40, Yograj advised him that it was time to select a partner. He stated that he would not make that choice for his son. Instead, he encouraged Yuvraj to seek out a partner independently.

Former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh, the father of World Cup champion Yuvraj Singh, has made a startling disclosure regarding his son's marriage. During an open discussion on Krishnank Atrey’s YouTube channel, Yograj confessed that he once suggested to Yuvraj to "change the breed" when selecting his life partner — a remark that has since sparked considerable conversation.

Yograj reminisced about how society frequently pressured him to marry off Yuvraj in his 20s. However, he firmly resisted this notion, believing that his son should concentrate on his cricket career.

“People wanted me to marry Yuvraj off in his 20s. I said, ‘Is he old already?’ When he turned 38, I told him, ‘Now you can think about it. I can’t choose for you. It’s your life, so find your partner.’ But I did request him to change the breed. People hearing this might oppose it, but we wanted an Irish or English girl in the family. And then Hazel [Keech] came into our lives," he said.

Hazel Keech, who has a mixed heritage of British and Mauritian descent, is recognized for her roles in films such as Bodyguard, and she married Yuvraj in 2016. Yograj expressed that Hazel was everything he had wished for and even more.

“They have such beautiful kids, and they treat me like their friend. I don’t call Hazel my daughter-in-law, she is my daughter," he added.

The couple is now parents to two children — a son named Orion and a daughter named Aura — and they frequently share delightful glimpses of their family life with fans. Hazel has previously discussed her close relationship with the Singh family, and Yograj’s recent comments highlight the strong bond they maintain today.

Yograj, known for his straightforwardness, also shared his thoughts on the backlash he encountered during Yuvraj’s rigorous cricket training sessions. He acknowledged that his approach was so severe that even neighbors called the authorities, and at one point, Yuvraj himself referred to him as “Hitler” and “Dragon.”

“When I pushed him, people called me names. Even my son called me Hitler and Dragon. But by God’s grace and for the love of the nation, he became something. I made him play the World Cup even when he was battling cancer. I told him, ‘Even if I lose you in this process, I will be a proud father who carried his son on his shoulders and lit his pyre.’ And Yuvraj replied, ‘Dad, that’s who I am.’ He passed every test I gave him. I still keep the T-shirt stained with his blood as a reminder that my son bled for his country," Yograj said.

Yuvraj Singh is the son of Yograj from his initial marriage to Shabnam Kaur. Subsequently, he wed Satbir Kaur, with whom he has two additional children. Yograj, who was selected over Kapil Dev for India's U-22 team, participated in one Test match and six One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India before an injury prematurely ended his career. He later ventured into acting and has appeared in movies like Singh Is Bliing and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

