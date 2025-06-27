The cricketer was greeted with a "hero's welcome" upon his return to Guyana after the West Indies' triumph in Australia a year earlier.

An unnamed cricketer from the West Indies has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and rape, according to reports from media outlets in the region. A video report by SportsMax TV, based in the Caribbean, indicates that the cricketer is from Guyana and is currently part of the national team. The video report also reveals that at least 11 women have accused the cricketer. However, no formal charges have been filed against him as of now. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has declined to comment on the situation.

The initial report seems to have originated from the Guyana-based newspaper Kaieteur Sports. The report also included this significant revelation: "I have heard accounts from no fewer than eleven women, one of them a teenager, who allege that they have been sexually assaulted, raped, or subjected to unwanted sexual advances by him."

According to the following video report, there have reportedly been considerable efforts to conceal the player and his actions.

SportsMax TV, the creator of the video report, contacted Cricket West Indies to inquire if they were aware of the situation, if any investigation was underway, and if there were any efforts to cover it up.

"Cricket West Indies is unaware of the circumstances and, therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time," CWI President Kishore Shallow was quoted as saying, in the report.

According to lawyer Nigel Hughes, who was contacted by one of the alleged victims two years prior, the player was a member of the West Indies team that notably defeated Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in January 2024.

Hughes mentioned that the victims have not filed any charges against the cricketer. He also noted that discussions about the player's conduct subsided after he returned to Guyana from the Australian tour. Nevertheless, inquiries have been made as recently as a day or two ago concerning this issue.

Additionally, Hughes remarked that the cricketer was greeted with a "hero's welcome" upon his return to Guyana after the West Indies' triumph in Australia a year earlier.

These allegations have emerged at a time when the West Indies men's Test team, under the leadership of Roston Chase, is currently competing against Australia in the latest cycle of the World Test Championship.

