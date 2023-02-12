Watch: Star player caught smoking in dugout during live game, video goes viral

Representational image

In a shocking incident, former Bangladesh captain and coach of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Khulna Tigers, Khaled Mahmud, was caught smoking in dugout during a live match.

The incident happened during the match between the Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal. It is to be noted that the BPL is yet to make any official comment on this matter but the video has now gone viral on social media and it is expected that Mahmud would face strict action for his action.

Khaled mahmud sujon on fire pic.twitter.com/5xjG8OZppU — Miah Shawon (@ShawonMiah17) February 10, 2023

Fans took to social media to slammed the behavior of Mahmud for smoking in the dugout during a live match. "In Europe players are getting suspended for vaping. I don’t understand how Khaled Mahmud Sujon smoked in the dressing room. It was absolutely disgusting to watch," tweeted a fan.

@BCBtigers In Europe players are getting suspended for vaping. I don’t understand how Khaled Mahmud Sujon smoked in the dressing room. It was absolutely disgusting to watch. — Azharul (@Azharulislam07) February 11, 2023

"How Coach Khaled Mahmud can Smoke in Field??? How and whats the logic?? What your player will learn?? " asked a fan.