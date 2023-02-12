Search icon
Watch: Star player caught smoking in dugout during live game, video goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

In a shocking incident, former Bangladesh captain and coach of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Khulna Tigers, Khaled Mahmud, was caught smoking in dugout during a live match.

The incident happened during the match between the Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal. It is to be noted that the BPL is yet to make any official comment on this matter but the video has now gone viral on social media and it is expected that Mahmud would face strict action for his action.

Fans took to social media to slammed the behavior of Mahmud for smoking in the dugout during a live match. "In Europe players are getting suspended for vaping. I don’t understand how Khaled Mahmud Sujon smoked in the dressing room. It was absolutely disgusting to watch," tweeted a fan.

"How Coach Khaled Mahmud can Smoke in Field??? How and whats the logic?? What your player will learn?? " asked a fan.

