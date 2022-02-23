Shocking! India U-19 players were denied entry in West Indies because of THIS reason

Yash Dhull led India U-19 recently defeated England in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup to win a record-extending fifth World Cup crown, however, they had to face various problems in their historic journey.

Many players of the squad had contracted Covid during the tournament, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to fly in various reserve players to make up for the players who were infected.

This, however, wasn't the only setback they faced, because even before the tournament had begun, as many as 7 players of the squad were denied entry into West Indies, where the tournament was scheduled to be held.

READ| Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull becomes only 3rd Indian to score century in both innings on First Class debut

The reason being, that those 7 players were unvaccinated. Only after the intervention of the Indian government and the International Cricket Council (ICC), the matter was resolved.

Revealing the details of what exactly happened in the Caribbean nation, India U-19 manage Lobzang G. Tenzing spoke to PTI and said, "We were surrounded by security guys of the airlines as if we would run away from there. And as the argument was on with airline and immigration officials, the only Lufthansa flight available had departed and the next one was after three days. That gave us time to negotiate with local authorities."

READ| Exclusive: Yash Dhull’s Coach Shares Unknown Facts About India’s U-19 WC Hero

Further revealing how it would prove to be a 'harrowing experience' for the youngsters who had to stay at a 'shady hotel' Tenzing added, "I decided to stay with the boys and we had to stay in a shady hotel near the airport for the night. It was only after the intervention of ICC and local government the matter could be resolved. It was quite a harrowing experience for the boys."

Stars of India's World Cup campaign, Ravi Kumar and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were among the players who were asked to go back to India. Skipper Yash Dhull was among the players who had contracted covid during the tournament.

Against all odds, however, the youngsters were able to win an unprecedented fifth World Cup crown.