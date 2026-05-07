'Shocked and saddened': Virat Kohli mourns passing of former U-19 teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill

Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to his former India U-19 teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill after the cricketer passed away at the age of 36. Kohli said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news and extended prayers and strength to Gill’s family and loved ones.

Virat Kohli paid tribute to his old teammate, Amanpreet Singh Gill, after Gill died at just 36 years old on May 6. It hit the cricket community hard. Gill and Kohli grew up playing together in the Under-19 squad, and while Gill only played six first-class matches for Punjab—taking 11 wickets—he made his mark. He even got picked for Kings XI Punjab in the first IPL season, though he never got a chance to take the field. Later on, he moved behind the scenes as part of Punjab’s senior selection panel. The cause of his death is still unclear.

Kohli posted on X, saying how shocked and saddened he was, and sent his condolences to Gill’s family. "Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," tweeted Kohli.

Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2026

He wasn’t alone. Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s greats, shared memories of the pair in the dressing room and described Gill as a hard worker who genuinely loved the sport.

"Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill's passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace Om Shanti," Yuvraj posted on X.

Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace Om Shanti#AmanpreetSinghGill@pcacricket — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2026

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Punjab Kings posted their own tribute, remembering him as a valued member of the team. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Amanpreet Singh Shergill, who proudly represented Punjab and was a part of the Punjab Kings family. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity," Punjab Kings posted on their official Instagram account.

Who was Amanpreet Singh Gill?

Amanpreet Singh Gill was born on September 16, 1989. He bowled right-arm medium-fast and batted right-handed. He played for both India’s U19 team and Punjab in domestic cricket. Gill was talented, sharing the field with names like Saurabh Tiwary, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kohli. Despite only six first-class games, he caught enough attention to land an IPL contract in 2009 with Kings XI Punjab, staying in the squad through 2010. He got to train alongside legends like Yuvraj Singh, Mahela Jayawardene, and Brett Lee—though he never got his shot in a live IPL match.

Gill’s impact as a player, teammate, and selector won him a lot of respect. The outpouring of tributes says everything about how much he meant to cricket in Punjab and to his friends across the country.

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