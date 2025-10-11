Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa

Pakistan made headlines by including 38-year-old spinner Asif Afridi and 39-year-old left-arm spinner Noman Ali in the playing XI for the 1st Test against South Africa starting October 12, 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa
Asif Afridi, a 38-year-old spinner, has been included in Pakistan's playing XI for the first Test against South Africa, scheduled to begin on October 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Afridi boasts an impressive record of 198 wickets from 57 first-class matches, maintaining an average of 25.49. He will team up with fellow spinner Noman Ali, who, at 39 years old, has taken 83 wickets in 19 Tests with an average of 24.75.

In 2022, Afridi faced a ban from the PCB for not promptly informing the PCB Security and Anti-Corruption Department about any approaches or invitations related to corrupt conduct, as stipulated in the Anti-Corruption Code.

Following a string of home defeats, Pakistan has effectively utilized their spin options, creating challenging conditions for visiting batters by preparing rank turners. Typically, Sajid Khan partners with Noman Ali in the playing XI, but due to a viral fever, he has been ruled out, allowing Asif Afridi to make his debut.

Leading the pace attack will be Shaheen Afridi, supported by Aamir Jamal, Hasan Ali, and Khurram Shahzad. Depending on the pitch conditions, Pakistan may consider adding an extra seamer if necessary.

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, who were left out of the Asia Cup, have made their return to the Test squad. Both players will be eager to demonstrate their skills and are expected to be central to Pakistan's batting strength. Imam-ul-Haq is anticipated to retain his position at the top of the order alongside Abdullah Shafique. Captain Shan Masood will join Babar and Saud Shakeel in the middle order, while Rizwan and Salman Ali will provide additional depth to the lineup.

This series will initiate a new cycle of the World Test Championship for both Pakistan and the defending champions, South Africa. After finishing at the bottom of the table in the previous cycle, Pakistan is determined to perform well in this new phase.

Pakistan playing XI for 1st Test vs South Africa: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Asif Afridi.

